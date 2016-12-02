WRESTLING: Quick pins help Virgin Valley top Moapa Valley

Virgin Valley’s wrestling team recorded eight first-period pins on Thursday on the way to a 65-9 win over Moapa Valley in Overton.

(Thinkstock)

Virgin Valley’s wrestling team recorded eight first-period pins on Thursday on the way to a 65-9 win over Moapa Valley in Overton.

Ty Smith (126 pounds) and Nathan Abbott (195) each pinned their opponent in 14 seconds for the Bulldogs.

Gage Woods (106), Rudy Cannon (113), Jacob Baird (138), Timmy Moeai (152), Cache Burnside (182) and Dayden Payne (285) also won by fall for Virgin Valley.

Moapa Valley 78, Lincoln County 0 — At Overton, the Pirates won nine matches by forfeit en route to the shutout of the Lynx.

Zach Anderson pinned his opponent in just 20 seconds at 132 pounds, and teammate Christian Riordan earned a fall in 28 seconds at 138 for Moapa Valley.

Garrett German (120) and Will Uri (152) also won by fall for Moapa Valley.

Moapa Valley 54, Pahranagat Valley 24 — At Overton, the Pirates won five matches by forfeit and four by fall to defeat the Panthers.

German (120), Uri (152), Hayden Redd (145) and Thomas Goddard (285) each won by fall for Moapa Valley.

Pahranagat Valley’s Garrett Bowen pinned his opponent in 11 seconds at 160. Salvador Heredia (113), Chris Thornton (182) and Jon Stewart (195) also pinned their opponents in less than a minute for the Panthers.

Green Valley 60, Centennial 11 — At Green Valley, Steele Dias pinned his opponent in 14 seconds at 106 pounds as the Gators defeated the Bulldogs.

Will Zernich (113), David Kalayanaprapruit (120), John Scott (132), Giullian Nakamatsu (170), Robert Razo (195) and Cade Van Orden (220) also won by fall for the Gators.

Centennial’s Arath Rangel won his heavyweight match by pin.