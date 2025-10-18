Young’s 3 TDs help No. 4 Shadow Ridge roll past Palo Verde — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge’s Trevin Young caught a touchdown pass, rushed for a score and returned an interception for a TD to lead the No. 4 Mustangs over Palo Verde.

Shadow Ridge's Trevin Young (29) intercepts a pass intended for Palo Verde's Beau Gardineer (4) during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde players take the field to face Shadow Ridge during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Leo Templeton (1) catches a pass under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Choyce Smith (6) Palo Verde during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Trevin Young (29) celebrates another touchdown against Palo Verde during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Salvatore Verba (76) gets in the face of Palo Verde quarterback Joaquin Valdez (17) on a pass during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge quarterback Isaiah Ruiz (5) extends to get into the end zone on a run against Palo Verde during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge runner Trevin Young (29) is finally stopped by Palo Verde's Leo Templeton (1) during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Marcus Jennings (88) etends to get a piece of a ball mounted by Palo Verde's Brendon Siqueiros (19) during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Colton Richter (8) and Kawika Kalani (10) team up to drive back Palo Verde runner Bryson Davis (24) during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge runner Trevin Young (29) drives to then end zone with Palo Verde's Christian Bell (80) unable to stop him during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Xavion Cross (4) is caught after a long gain by Palo Verde's Leo Templeton (1) during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge quarterback Isaiah Ruiz (5) is sacked by Palo Verde's Kyle Johnson (8) during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge quarterback Isaiah Ruiz (5) works to break a Palo Verde tackle on a run during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge runs the triple option against Palo Verde during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Mujahid Gilliard (28) attempts an interception on a pass intended for Palo Verde's Keoni Sylva (6) during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge quarterback Isaiah Ruiz (5) gets past Palo Verde's X'Zavier McZeal (14) on a run during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge quarterback Isaiah Ruiz (5) looks to get around teammate Trevin Young (29) blocking out Palo Verde's Beau Gardineer (4) during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Rio Pascal (20) attempts to get free from Shadow Ridge's Colton Richter (8) catching him from behind during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Beau Gardineer (4) is stopped on a kickoff run by Shadow Ridge's Kawika Kalani (10) during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde cheerleaders support their players against Shadow Ridge during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Xavion Cross (4) turns the corner on a touchdown run as Palo Verde's Trinidad Romero (34) is unable to close the gap during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge quarterback Isaiah Ruiz (5) takes off on a long run as Palo Verde's Trinidad Romero (34) pursues tackle on a run during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge runner Trevin Young (29) scores a touchdown as Palo Verde's Cory Hood (5) arrives late during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Trevin Young (29) intercepts a pass intended for Palo Verde's Beau Gardineer (4) during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge’s Trevin Young came into Friday’s game needing 95 rushing yards to hit 1,000 for the season. The senior didn’t hit that milestone, but he found plenty of ways to help the Mustangs.

Young caught a touchdown pass, rushed for a score and returned an interception for a TD to lead fourth-ranked Shadow Ridge to a 41-17 road win over Palo Verde.

“He’s a heck of a football player, really athletic,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said of Young, who finished with 37 yards on six carries. “He’s one of the better kids we’ve ever had here in a decade I’ve been here. So, he’s playing really well right now.”

Shadow Ridge struggled to sustain drives in the first half, fumbling four times, with Palo Verde recovering two. But the Mustangs got an unusual turnover of their own to get things going.

Palo Verde led 3-0, and quarterback Joaquin Valdez was looking to dump a middle screen to a receiver on third down. But a Shadow Ridge lineman deflected the pass, which was then tipped by another defender before defensive tackle Nate Giles snagged the ball just before it hit the ground at the Panthers 19-yard line.

“Honestly, that was a big relief,” Young said. “The line just made a big play, and once we got that, I was like ‘Let’s go. We’ve just got to do it as a team.’ ”

Two plays later, Xavion Cross scored on a 12-yard run to put the Mustangs up 7-3, and they wouldn’t trail again.

“It was big to be able to kind of flip the field,” Foster said of the interception. “We were struggling, putting the ball on the ground with four or five fumbles in the first half. That’s how you lose football games. So when the defense bails you out like that and gives you the short field, it’s always good to take advantage.”

Shadow Ridge also took advantage of its final opportunity before halftime, going 88 yards on five plays capped by a 36-yard TD pass from Isaiah Ruiz to Young with seven seconds left in the half to push the lead to 14-3 at the break. It was the only pass the Mustangs completed in the game.

Shadow Ridge (8-1, 4-0 Class 5A Desert League) came out and showed the type of football it likes to play on the opening drive of the second half, marching 72 yards on 10 plays and eating up 6 minutes, 50 seconds. The Mustangs had four first downs on that drive, matching the team’s total for the first half. Young capped the drive with a 2-yard TD run.

“That’s what we’re trying to be,” Foster said. “We want to make sure that we’re limiting the opposition’s possessions. We’re grinding out clock and putting pressure on the defense, for sure.”

Ruiz had a 23-yard TD run with 44 seconds to go in the third quarter to push the lead to 27-3, and Young picked off a Valdez pass and raced 46 yards for a TD just 12 seconds later to make it 34-3.

Shadow Ridge has won eight straight games since opening the season with a 31-21 loss to Snow Canyon (Utah) on Aug. 22.

“I’m going to stay awake at night thinking about that first one, because I felt like we were the better team,” Foster said. “If we played them a week later, I think that the outcome would have been a little bit different. But I’m really, really proud of our kids. I can’t remember the last time we won eight games in a row, so it’s a big deal for us for sure.”

Ruiz had 147 yards on 12 carries for the Mustangs, who close out the regular season against top-ranked Bishop Gorman on Oct. 24.

“Honestly, I think we’ve just got to give it a team effort,” Young said. “It’s been really, really good so far this season. We’ve got to move on to next week. We’ve got to face the big Gorman. And we’ve just got to keep on moving through practice and everything, just plan for them and keep going.”

Valdez completed 13 of 22 passes for 174 yards and two TDs for Palo Verde (3-6, 1-3).