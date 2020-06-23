81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
News

1 arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2020 - 6:36 am
 

Police have arrested a person in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning near downtown Las Vegas.

One person died in the crash, which officers were called to about 4:15 a.m. after a vehicle on private property struck a pedestrian near East Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steven Riback said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
2
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
3
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
4
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
5
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
3 family members drown in NJ backyard swimming pool
The Associated Press

Authorities on Tuesday were searching for answers in the deaths of three family members who were found unresponsive in a backyard above-ground swimming pool.

Elijah Herring, right, plays the sax while performing with keyboardist Kenny Barron, center, an ...
COVID cases surge in US, India but slow in China, Korea
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach The Associated Press

The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases, with infections soaring in India’s rural villages after migrant workers fled major cities.

FILE - In this March 25, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. gives ...
In NY, KY primaries, mail-in deluge and lines in Louisville
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday, contests testing if establishment Democratic congressional candidates can withstand challengers fueled by voter fury over racism.

Heavy traffic on Boulder Highway. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal file) @Erik_Verduzco
Nevada adopting stricter car pollution standards
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that Nevada will move to adopt California’s car pollution standards, a move that comes as state officials have pushed back against the Trump administration’s decision to relax federal vehicle emission standards.