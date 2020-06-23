1 arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash near downtown Las Vegas

A person has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning near downtown Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died in the crash, which officers were called to about 4:15 a.m. after a vehicle on private property struck a pedestrian near East Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steven Riback said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

