1 dead in auto-pedestrian accident in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2017 - 1:54 am
 

A person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

A man was hospitalized after the crash about 9 p.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and Shiloah Drive, near U.S. Highway 95, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dori Koren said. He later died at the hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

