1 killed, 2 injured as car crashes into eclipse crowd in Ky.

By Katherine Webster Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2017 - 4:12 pm
 

A woman was killed and two people were injured Monday after a car crashed into a crowd watching the solar eclipse in Kentucky, local media reported.

In the incident in Leslie County, Kentucky, which appeared to be an accident, a driver lost control over her car and hit a utility pole, WLKY-TV in Louisville reported.

A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Hyden, Kentucky, the TV station reported. The car was driven by a 38-year-old woman.

The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

State police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

 

