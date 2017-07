At least one person was killed Monday in a three-vehicle traffic crash on U.S. Highway 93 in northwest Arizona.

The crash, which happened about 30 miles south of the Nevada border, was reported about 2 p.m. Monday.

The Arizona Public Safety Department confirmed the death, but had no other details.