News

13-year-old dies in weekend flooding, Clark County announces

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2023 - 3:16 pm
 
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
A 13-year-old boy drowned in floodwater during the weekend storms in Las Vegas, Clark County officials announced Monday.

The boy was identified as Ryan Taylor, of Las Vegas. He was found on the 5600 block of Boulder Highway on Saturday afternoon, and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died the following day, according to a statement from Clark County.

“He reportedly had been floating on an innertube in floodwater when he was injured,” the statement said.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the death was an accident due to drowning.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

