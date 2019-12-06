2 die in I-15 wrong-way crash south of Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash that killed two people Thursday night on Interstate-15 near Jean.

First responders work at the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (RTC cameras)

The scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (RTC cameras)

The scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (RTC cameras)

Two people are dead following a crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday night on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas.

According to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol posted about 10:30 p.m., the crash happened on southbound I-15 near Jean.

#trafficalert I-15SB and MM16, wrong way vehicle crash, 2 confirmed deceased. Traffic diverted off I-15 SB at Sloan Exit. Vehicles can take old Las Vegas Blvd SB to Jean and enter back onto the I-15SB. PIO staging area I-15SB/Sloan. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 6, 2019

I-15 was closed Thursday night near mile-marker 16, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

#FASTALERT 05-Dec-2019 09:57 pm,

Crash on I-15 Southbound before Jean, NV (Milepost 16),

Highway Closed, plan other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 6, 2019

Traffic was being diverted off southbound I-15 at the Sloan exit, the Highway Patrol said. Drivers in the area can take Las Vegas Boulevard southbound to Jean and enter back onto I-15 past the crash.

Further information about the crash and those who died was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.