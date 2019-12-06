49°F
2 die in I-15 wrong-way crash south of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2019 - 10:34 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2019 - 10:41 pm

Two people are dead following a crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday night on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas.

According to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol posted about 10:30 p.m., the crash happened on southbound I-15 near Jean.

I-15 was closed Thursday night near mile-marker 16, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Traffic was being diverted off southbound I-15 at the Sloan exit, the Highway Patrol said. Drivers in the area can take Las Vegas Boulevard southbound to Jean and enter back onto I-15 past the crash.

Further information about the crash and those who died was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

