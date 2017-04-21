2 Henderson officers among 4 hurt in 215 Beltway crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four people — two of whom are Henderson police officers — were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the 215 Beltway Thursday night.

Westbound traffic on the 215 was being diverted off at Valle Verde Drive after the 9:30 p.m. crash, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The two Henderson officers were conducting a traffic stop on a woman driver prior to the crash. They were in front of an unmarked patrol car when it was rear-ended by a third vehicle.

Henderson police said the two officers had leg injuries and both civilian drivers were hurt. The driver of the rear-ending vehicle had minor injuries.

They were taken to local hospitals.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area as westbound traffic on the 215 will remain closed as officers investigate.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.