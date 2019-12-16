2 Las Vegas justices of the peace face discipline panel

A pair of Las Vegas judges faced a Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline panel Monday in a hearing.

Las Vegas Justices of the Peace Amy Chelini, left, and Melanie Andress-Tobiasson (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of Las Vegas judges faced a Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline panel Monday in a hearing over the hiring and firing of court administrators and what special prosecutors called a threat to the public.

Defense attorneys for the judges said the allegations did not stem from any conduct that occurred inside a courtroom. The allegations involve Las Vegas Justices of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson and Amy Chelini.

Lawyers Bill Terry and Tom Pitaro both referenced their clients’ high ratings from lawyers in a survey conducted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Amy Chelini is an asset,” said Pitaro, who represents Chelini. “Judge Tobiasson is an asset. “They’re assets to a court system. They’re assets to this community, and they are the face of this community.”

But prosecutor Brian Hutchins pointed to a “pattern of recurring misconduct” that was “very important to the administration of justice.”

The first witness in the two-day hearing, former court administrator David Denson, testified that Tobiasson and Chelini “blacklisted” certain clerks who could not work in their courtrooms.

The judges face possible suspension after the state’s discipline commission found they posed “a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or administration of justice.”

In an opening statement, Terry told the seven-member panel: “These two women do not pose a threat to the public or the administration of justice.” He said he planned to call at least five different judges to testify.

Andress-Tobiasson, a former Clark County prosecutor, took the bench in 2009. Chelini, a former criminal defense attorney, was elected in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

