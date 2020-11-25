20-year-old woman dies from injuries in September car crash

A 20-year-old woman injured in a Sept. 9 west Las Vegas Valley crash died weeks later in California, Las Vegas police announced Wednesday.

Taylor Collins, of Las Vegas, died Sept. 28 of injuries she suffered during the crash, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner notified Las Vegas police of her death.

Collins was a passenger in a 1999 Lexus about 9 p.m. on Sept. 9 when the 18-year-old man driving crashed into a light pole and utility box near South Fort Apache Road and West Flamingo Road, police said.

She was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, while the 18-year-old driver suffered minor injuries. He remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Collins’ death marks the 91st traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

