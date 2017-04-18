Assembly backs legislation to shift concealed firearm permit rules

(Thinkstock)

CARSON CITY — The Assembly backed legislation on Monday that will allow honorably discharged veterans and military personnel to get a concealed firearm permit before they turn 21.

Assembly Bill 118 would allow people falling into either category to get a permit if they are 18 to 20 years old. Currently, to get a concealed weapon permit, you must be at least 21 years old. To get the permit, applicants would need to show a military identification or their discharge records.

The measure passed 34-4. Supporters said the measure shows trust for service members and veterans.

Votes against the bill came from Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, D-Las Vegas, Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, D-North Las Vegas, and Assemblywoman Heidi Swank, D-Las Vegas.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.