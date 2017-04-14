Assembly panel gives OK to ‘pink tax’ bill

Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the second day of the Nevada Legislative session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — An Assembly panel approved a bill asking voters to exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from Nevada sales taxes.

Assembly Bill 402 was amended to define feminine hygiene products as tampons and sanitary napkins. It passed the Assembly Taxation Committee on Thursday and now goes to the floor.

A similar measure, Senate Bill 415, was passed by the Senate Committee on Revenue and Economic Development on Wednesday. It does not include a proposed tax exemption for diapers and is awaiting action by the full Senate.

Because Nevada’s Sales and Use Tax Act of 1955 was enacted by voters as a referendum, it can only be changed by a vote of the people. The measures would appear on the 2018 general election ballot if approved by the Legislature.

