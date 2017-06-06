Bill signings give Sandoval something to drink to

Among many other bills signed Monday, Gov. Brian Sandoval signed AB431, which expanded brewery production among other provisions.

Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, left, talks with Gov. Brian Sandoval at The Union restaurant and brewery in Carson City on Monday, June 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — It’s not quite time for a good stiff drink — the Nevada Legislature remained hard at work on Monday afternoon with a looming midnight deadline to adjourn — but the hour is approaching.

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday signed legislation that will help the state’s brewpub industry expand production. Assembly Bill 431 allows craft breweries to increase beer production to 40,000 barrels a year, up from 15,000 barrels currently. There would be a reduction in the amount of beer that could be sold at retail however, to 5,000 barrels from 15,000 barrels.

“I am one that likes to visit the craft breweries and sample what they have to offer,” Sandoval said at a signing event in front of The Union, a brewery in Carson City.

Sandoval also signed Senate Bill 199, which creates an “estate distillery” category for distilleries that manufacture at least 85 percent of their agricultural raw materials within the state. Under the new law, estate distilleries are allowed to sell and transport up to 75,000 cases annually to a wholesale dealer in Nevada and export out of the state up to 400,000 cases. Retail sales for off-premises consumption is limited to 7,500 cases or less annually.

Other bills Sandoval signed Monday:

Senate Bill 360, sponsored by Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, establishes the “Wards’ Bill of Rights” and increases penalties for crimes against elderly and vulnerable individuals. The bill is among several this session aimed at curbing abuse within the guardianship system.

Senate Bill 369, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, requires the Clark County School District to establish professional development programs to train teachers and principals to better engage and collaborate with families.

Senate Bill 415 proposes a question to the voters about whether feminine hygiene products should be exempt from sales and use tax. Voters will weigh in on the so-called pink tax during the 2018 general election.

Senate Bill 162, sponsored by state Sen. Heidi Gansert, R-Reno, provides for registration and certification of mental health professional assistants, psychological assistants, psychological interns and psychological trainees. The bill is intended to improve access to the mental health services and expand the pipeline of providers.

Assembly Bill 327, sponsored by Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, allows a person who fully completes probation to apply for the court records to be sealed.

Assembly Bill 141, sponsored by Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, D-North Las Vegas, expands the operations of the Office of Minority Health, which is housed within the Department of Health and Human Services. The measure also expands the definition of “minority group” to include more communities.

Senate Bill 398, sponsored by state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, recognizes blockchain technology as a type of electronic record. Blockchain is a technology that provides transparent, unchangeable, record-keeping assigned to individuals.

Senate Bill 65 came from the Governor’s New Energy Industry Task Force. This measure opens to the public access to the triennial Integrated Resource Plan meeting between certain utilities and the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. This bill also requires the PUC give preference to resources with the greatest economic benefit, environmental benefit and opportunity for job creation.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin on Twitter.