Bill to eliminate Achievement School District being amended

An effort from Sen. Mo Denis to eliminate the Achievement School District is being amended, with input from the Nevada Department of Education and the Clark County School District.

The Senate education committee re-referred the bill to the Senate finance committee on Thursday, a way to keep the bill alive while Denis, D-Las Vegas, works with school officials to finalize amendments before sending the bill to the full Senate.

“Hopefully we get a chance to get it back so that we can continue to work on this and bring back something that’s comprehensive,” Denis said.

The controversial program would partner charter operators with underperforming public schools and take over the day-to-day operation of the school, in efforts to increase student achievement.

An amendment from the Department of Education would strengthen accountability measures for the charter schools, and would formalize the opportunity for schools to avoid entering the Achievement School District by signing student performance compacts instead.

