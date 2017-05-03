Bill would stiffen penalties for drivers who kill, injure bicyclists, pedestrians

State Sen. Mark Manendo at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — Reckless drivers who are responsible for killing or injuring bicyclists and pedestrians may end up facing stiffer penalties in Nevada, including prison time.

Senate Bill 410 would slap motorists who cause the death or substantial bodily harm of a pedestrian or bicyclist with a felony reckless driving charge, which carries a sentence of one to six years in prison and a fine of $2,000 to $5,000.

Reckless driving is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and the suspension of a driver’s license.

“We certainly understand with every piece of legislation it’s not going to prevent every single crash,” state Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, a bill sponsor, told the Assembly Transportation Committee on Tuesday. “Sadly, we still have carnage on our roadways.”

The bill has widespread support from the bicyclist community, including the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition. The organization pointed to tragedies including the 2015 death of Matthew Hunt, a 37-year-old who was hit by a distracted motorist on the Strip and the April 18 death of 51-year-old reconstructive hand surgeon Kayvan Khiabani, who was hit while bicycling near Red Rock Resort.

“We have mean roads,” Erin Breen, director of UNLV’s Vulnerable Road Users Project said. “They are wide, they are flat, they are dark. There are not enough safe places for people to safely cross the street.”

The Clark County district attorney’s office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department testified in support of the bill.

The committee didn’t take immediate action Tuesday on the bill, which passed the Senate unanimously.

