CCSD officials support bill awaiting Gov. Sandoval’s signature

Nevada Gov. Brain Sandoval. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Despite a lawsuit and unfunded resources, Clark County School District officials said Monday they are fully behind the state-mandated reorganization as the bill to ensure the effort heads to the governor’s desk.

The bill (AB 469) codifies regulations of the reorganization law, making the district’s School Board’s lawsuit moot. It passed through the state legislature and Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to sign it this week.

“It’s important for the entire community, the legislators and everyone involved with this process to know that we have been continuously working to implement AB 469, AB 394 from the last session,” said Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky.

But the district will still be working with the legislature to address a number of needs for the massive overhaul.

Those needs include a multimillion dollar human capital management system and a weighted funding formula to give more money to students who fall into four special categories.

“We’re committed to working with legislators to address the issues that we have,” said Board President Deanna Wright.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.