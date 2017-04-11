CCSD reorganization bill heads to Assembly floor vote

A bus arrives at Cortney Middle School, 5301 E. Hacienda Avenue, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2014. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Assembly education committee unanimously approved sending the Clark County School District reorganization bill to a floor vote.

Without discussion, the committee signed off on Assembly Bill 469 on Monday. The bill codifies the regulation regarding the district breakup into law and would likely clear any legal challenges to implementing the plan in time for the next school year.

The bill is sponsored by leaders of both parties and both houses.

The Assembly could approve the bill during a floor session Tuesday at 4 p.m, although it was not immediately listed on the agenda.

If approved by a floor vote, the bill heads to the Senate education committee.

The Senate committee has already heard the bill and members could vote it to the floor as early as Thursday afternoon.

After the full Senate takes action on the bill, it will head to Gov. Brian Sandoval. The governor has indicated he will sign the bill.

In 2015, the Legislature passed AB394 and mandated a reorganization of the nation’s fifth-largest school district. The law essentially breaks up the districts into smaller entities and gives school communities more decision-making authority.

Crafting the accompanying regulation, which provides on how the law should be carried out, sparked legal action from School Board trustees, who said their concerns were not taken into account.

Passing AB 469 would likely nullify many of the complaints in the district lawsuit. The district and the state jointly requested a stay in the legal case last week while the legislative process continues.

