CCSD reorganization bill leaves Assembly on 40-2 vote

The bill to ensure the reorganization of the Clark County School District passed the Assembly floor with a 40-2 vote on Friday, sending the measure to the Senate.

The vote came with no debate and only Las Vegas Democrats Maggie Carlton and Richard Carrillo casting dissenting votes.

Assembly Bill 469 would codify the regulation for the district’s breakup into law, likely clearing the legal challenge that the Clark County School Board has brought over the reorganization.

The bill is now one step closer to ensuring that the decentralization of the nation’s fifth-largest district occurs. The district must implement the overhaul by August.

That deadline is one of many concerns trustees have expressed to the state, including a requirement to split funding 80-20 between schools and central services.

If the Senate passes the bill, it will head to Gov. Brian Sandoval, who has indicated he will sign it.

