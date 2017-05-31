CES organizer opposes Nevada Legislature’s ‘poison bill’ for Uber, Lyft

President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association Gary Shapiro speaks during the 2017 CES kickoff news conference Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

A Lyft van sits at First Friday in downtown Las Vegas on July 1, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — The association that produces the huge CES trade show in Las Vegas sent a letter to Gov. Brian Sandoval and members of the Legislature on Tuesday opposing a bill that could shut down companies like Uber and Lyft in Nevada.

In the letter, Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association, said a “poison pill” amendment added to Senate Bill 226 in the Assembly late Friday threatens the future operation of transportation network companies in Nevada.

“As the owner and producer of CES held each year in Las Vegas, CTA is acutely aware of the benefits that transportation choice has brought to Nevada,” he said in the letter. “Over the past two years when Uber and Lyft have been operational in Las Vegas during CES, our over 170,000 attendees have experienced significantly shorter wait times for all forms of transit.”

Shapiro said the amendment added to the bill by Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, late on Friday night during an Assembly floor session, “would upset the balance of transportation options available in Nevada.”

The bill, in the Assembly Ways and Means Committee, would require Uber and Lyft to carry insurance far beyond what is required in any other state, Shapiro said.

“It is indisputable that TNCs should carry reasonable levels of insurance, but Nevada law already requires insurance coverage that meets or exceeds the requirements of most other states,” he said.

“Testing of self-driving vehicles by TNC companies in any scenario where the car is transporting passengers would be banned by SB 226,” Shapiro said. “Nevada has worked hard to develop a reputation as one of the leading destinations for innovative companies in the United States. Threatening existing innovations and prohibiting testing that leads to cutting edge technologies would be a major step backward.”

Nevada became the first state in the country to allow the testing of self-driving cars in 2011.

The ride-sharing companies claim the amendment is being sought by the Las Vegas taxicab industry to eliminate competition.

The Nevada Legislature in 2015 approved the operation of the ride share companies despite a furious lobbying effort by taxi companies.

