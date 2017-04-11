ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Committee passes cyber defense bill for Assembly vote

By Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal Capital Bureau
April 11, 2017 - 10:48 am
 

CARSON CITY – The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would establish the Nevada Office of Cyber Defense Coordination.

Assembly Bill 471, which has the support of Gov. Brian Sandoval, would be funded with $3.5 million in the governor’s budget proposal. The legislation would put a designated office in state government that would fight cyberattacks.

The bill would put the center under the Nevada Department of Public Safety and officials would coordinate information about cyber threats between state government and private industries. The bill would require the new office to prepare a statewide strategic plan.

The bill now goes to the full Assembly for a vote.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

