Committee passes cyber defense bill for Assembly vote

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval

CARSON CITY – The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would establish the Nevada Office of Cyber Defense Coordination.

Assembly Bill 471, which has the support of Gov. Brian Sandoval, would be funded with $3.5 million in the governor’s budget proposal. The legislation would put a designated office in state government that would fight cyberattacks.

The bill would put the center under the Nevada Department of Public Safety and officials would coordinate information about cyber threats between state government and private industries. The bill would require the new office to prepare a statewide strategic plan.

The bill now goes to the full Assembly for a vote.

