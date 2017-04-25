Confusion about bill causes hiccup during Nevada Senate votes

Legislators walk into the Legislative Building during the fourth day of the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bills to require baby-changing stations in public buildings and designated internet sales safe zones were among the items awaiting a vote Monday night in the Nevada Assembly. Lawmakers are working through amendments to scores of bills ahead of a Tuesday night deadline to pass bills from their house of origin.

CARSON CITY — A bill requiring a court to appoint an attorney to represent a child in cases of alleged abuse or neglect passed on a second attempt on Monday after some confusion on the Senate floor.

Senate Bill 305 included a fee increase to $6 for recording certain documents to fund legal services for abused and neglected services, meaning it needed more than a simple majority to clear the house.

When it was first brought to a vote, the measure received a vote of 13-8, one vote shy of the two-thirds supermajority that would be needed for passage because of the fee increase.

After floor discussion, it was clarified that the bill would not prohibit a court from also appointing a guardian to represent a child in abuse or neglect cases — only that the attorney and the guardian cannot be the same person.

After reconsideration, the Senate approved the bill 17-4. It now goes to the Assembly.

The legislation was among 19 bills that the Senate passed — many unanimously — late Monday before adjourning at 9:20 p.m. The chamber is scheduled to convene again at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Among the bills passed were:

■ Senate Bill 250, requiring peace officer certification for constable candidates in certain cities.

■ Senate Bill 339, to change the date for vehicles that can qualify for vintage license plates from 1942 to 1961.

■ Senate Bill 408, which would set parameters for child sex change operations.

■ Senate Bill 411, allowing for the veterinary care of feral cats.

■ Senate Bill 413, to create Public Lands Day on the last day of September.

■ Senate Bill 416, the creation of an apprenticeship program for medical marijuana establishments.

