Confusion about bill causes hiccup during Nevada Senate votes

CARSON CITY — A bill requiring a court to appoint an attorney to represent a child in cases of alleged abuse or neglect passed on a second attempt on Monday after some confusion on the Senate floor.
Senate Bill 305 included a fee increase to $6 for recording certain documents to fund legal services for abused and neglected services, meaning it needed more than a simple majority to clear the house.
When it was first brought to a vote, the measure received a vote of 13-8, one vote shy of the two-thirds supermajority that would be needed for passage because of the fee increase.
After floor discussion, it was clarified that the bill would not prohibit a court from also appointing a guardian to represent a child in abuse or neglect cases — only that the attorney and the guardian cannot be the same person.
After reconsideration, the Senate approved the bill 17-4. It now goes to the Assembly.
The legislation was among 19 bills that the Senate passed — many unanimously — late Monday before adjourning at 9:20 p.m. The chamber is scheduled to convene again at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Among the bills passed were:
■ Senate Bill 250, requiring peace officer certification for constable candidates in certain cities.
■ Senate Bill 339, to change the date for vehicles that can qualify for vintage license plates from 1942 to 1961.
■ Senate Bill 408, which would set parameters for child sex change operations.
■ Senate Bill 411, allowing for the veterinary care of feral cats.
■ Senate Bill 413, to create Public Lands Day on the last day of September.
■ Senate Bill 416, the creation of an apprenticeship program for medical marijuana establishments.
Getting a vote
The Nevada Senate passed 19 bills on Monday night, clearing some of the agenda ahead of tonight’s deadline for bills to clear their house of origin. Here are the bills, and the votes:
Assembly Bill 19 (reporting requirements for veterans), 21-0
Senate Bill 131 (pharmacy prescription readers), 21-0
SB 169 (rape kit testing), 21-0
SB 182 (constable and sheriff service fees), 21-0
SB 204 (energy storage systems), 21-0
SB 209 (industrial insurance), 21-0
SB 250 (constable certification), 15-6
SB 252 (students playing sports at other schools), 21-0
SB 274 (sibling visitation in child welfare cases), 21-0
SB 305 (attorneys for minors in foster care), 17-4
SB 338 (legal action against contractors), 21-0
SB 339 (vintage license plates) 21-0
SB 408 (child sex change operations), 11-10
SB 410 (reckless driving), 21-0
SB 411 (feral cats), 21-0
SB 413 (public lands day), 18-3
SB 416 (medical marijuana apprenticeships), 12-9
SB 464 LVCVA renovation), 11-10
SB 492 (voting centers), 12-9