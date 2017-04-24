Deadline means working into the night for Nevada Legislature

Members of the Nevada Assembly say the Pledge of Allegiance during the fourth day of the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at the Legislative Building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers hunkered down for a long day Monday, processing dozens of bills to meet a looming deadline.

The Nevada Senate processed dozens of bills, adopting amendments recommended in committees before sending the measures to final votes on the floor.

It’s a tedious procedure required by law. Once amendments are formally adopted, bills generally must be reprinted before a final vote is taken.

Lawmakers in both the Senate and Assembly planned to push late into the evening to meet a Tuesday deadline when all bills must pass out of the house of origin unless they’ve been granted an exemption or waiver.

The Senate convened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, and by late afternoon had completed four agendas. At least two more were expected before the night was over.

The Assembly, scheduled to convene at 2 p.m., was called to order at 3:30 p.m.

Another long day is on tap Tuesday.

