Dina Titus to speak to joint session of Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus will give a speech on Tuesday to a joint session of the Nevada Legislature.

The speech will be her fourth address to the Legislature as a member of Congress. Titus, a Democrat, represents the First Congressional District, which is in the urban core of Las Vegas.

Titus served in the state Senate for 20 years, where she was first elected in 1988.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., spoke Monday to a joint session of the Legislature.

