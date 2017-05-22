Dozens more bills die in Nevada Legislature

Nevada Legislature (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Nearly three dozen more bills were tossed to the legislative scrap heap after failing to advance beyond a do-or-die deadline in the Nevada Legislature.

Friday was the last day non-exempt for bills to make it out of committee in the second house — and seven Assembly and 26 Senate bills didn’t survive. A resolution requesting an independent scientific and economic analysis on management of the Colorado River also died.

Among the casualties were Assembly Bill 298, a water bill that drew harsh opposition from environmentalists, ranchers and rural counties who argued it would throw decades of Nevada water law into chaos and make it easier for large water import projects.

While the bill was backed by the Southern Nevada Water Authority, agency officials said it was not tied to long-range plans to pipe billions of gallons from basins along the Nevada-Utah line to provide water for Las Vegas.

A bill to ban firearms from libraries also died. Senate Bill 115 passed the Senate on a 12-9 partisan vote but didn’t get out of the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Riders and passengers of mopeds can let their hair blow in the breeze after the Assembly Transportation Committee killed a bill that would have required them to wear helmets. Supporters said people involved in moped crashes often suffer life-threatening or debilitating brain trauma when their heads it the pavement. Senate Bill 246 passed the Senate on a 20-1 vote.

Employers won’t face higher administrative fines for violating state wage laws with the defeat of Assembly Bill 211. Besides raising fines to $10,000 from $5,000, the measure also would have allowed harmed workers to receive back wages and compensation. It passed the Assembly on a partisan 27-15 vote but did not get out of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy.

Senate Bill 86, authorizing schools to teach cursive handwriting to elementary school students, died in the Assembly Committee on Education despite receiving unanimous support in the Senate.

The flurry of action and dying bills is likely to increase as the Legislature moves toward a June 5 adjournment. Friday is the deadline for bills to pass their second house.

