Dual-credit bill gets OK from Nevada governor

CARSON CITY — A bill that requires school districts statewide to offer dual credit courses to high school students so they can simultaneously pursue higher education degrees and certifications was signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Sandoval signed Senate Bill 19 at Western Nevada College in the capital, where 89 high school students graduated on Monday through the college’s dual credit initiative called the “Jump Start” program.

The program allows students to take college courses while in high school and apply them to the credits needed for high school graduation.

Sandoval said the program is a role model for all school districts to emulate. The bill requires such programs to be made available to all high school students through cooperative agreements with their local colleges and universities. The public schools budget includes $2 million for the program, which is offered on high school campuses.

“This is something we need and had to do,” Sandoval told the students, staff, lawmakers and others present for the signing ceremony.

He signed the bill in one of the classrooms where students learn to manipulate robotic machines as part of their training.

Thirteen of the students who participated in the Western Nevada program were from Clark County.

Getting Nevada’s high school students into training that will help fill the need for a highly skilled workforce with the many new companies to state state is crucial to its economic growth and diversification efforts, Sandoval said.

