2017 Legislature

Dual-credit program gets wide support in Nevada Legislature

By Meghin Delaney Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2017 - 7:09 pm
 

CARSON CITY — High school students in Nevada will have more access to college credit under a proposal from the governor’s office.

Senate Bill 19 would require every school district to enter into an agreement with a higher education institution to create some type of dual-credit program. The specifics were left open to let districts and colleges create parameters, including who covers the cost of the program.

The bill was heard Wednesday in the Assembly education committee. No one spoke in opposition to the proposal, which has passed the Senate.

“There are a lot of ways to do this,” said Matt Morris, speaking on behalf of Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office. “We would encourage programs to do what works for them.”

Contact Meghin Delaney at mdelaney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0281. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

