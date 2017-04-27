Dual-credit program gets wide support in Nevada Legislature

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — High school students in Nevada will have more access to college credit under a proposal from the governor’s office.

Senate Bill 19 would require every school district to enter into an agreement with a higher education institution to create some type of dual-credit program. The specifics were left open to let districts and colleges create parameters, including who covers the cost of the program.

The bill was heard Wednesday in the Assembly education committee. No one spoke in opposition to the proposal, which has passed the Senate.

“There are a lot of ways to do this,” said Matt Morris, speaking on behalf of Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office. “We would encourage programs to do what works for them.”

