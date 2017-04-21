DUI ignition lock bill flies through Nevada Senate

Andrew Wisniewski, an operations manager for Smart Start of Maryland, demonstrates how an ignition interlock device works in Annapolis, Md. on Feb. 10, 2016. Brian Witte/AP

CARSON CITY — People arrested for drunken driving would be required to install ignition interlock systems on their vehicles under a bill approved Friday by the Nevada Senate.

Sponsored by Las Vegas Democrats Sen. Mark Manendo and Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, Senate Bill 259 requires that the devices be installed for at least six months for anyone arrested for impaired driving, including first-time offenders. Currently judges can order the devices, generally for people arrested with exceptionally high blood-alcohol levels or repeat offenders.

Manendo said months can pass between an arrest and a hearing before a judge, and that many alleged offenders continue to drive during that time — sometimes impaired.

During earlier committee hearings, supporters of the bill said statistics show a person arrested for DUI for the first time has driven dozens of times while impaired before being caught.

SB259 was approved by the Senate 21-0. It now goes to the Assembly.

