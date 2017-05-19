DUI ignition lock bill moves closer to becoming Nevada law

An interlock ignition system requires the driver to blow into a tube to prove they are sober before starting the car. (Jim Mone/AP)

CARSON CITY — The Assembly Judiciary Committee passed legislation that allows ignition interlock devices to be used by Nevada drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Senate Bill 259 passed the committee unanimously on Friday. The bill would mandate that the devices be installed for first-time DUI offenders while they await trial.

The devices require an offender to breath into a device that measures the alcohol content on a person’s breath. If alcohol is measured, their vehicle will not start.

The measure next goes to the full Assembly for a vote. Nevada law allows judges to order the devices, generally for people arrested with exceptionally high blood-alcohol levels or repeat offenders.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.