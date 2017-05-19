ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

DUI ignition lock bill moves closer to becoming Nevada law

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 19, 2017 - 11:54 am
 

CARSON CITY — The Assembly Judiciary Committee passed legislation that allows ignition interlock devices to be used by Nevada drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Senate Bill 259 passed the committee unanimously on Friday. The bill would mandate that the devices be installed for first-time DUI offenders while they await trial.

The devices require an offender to breath into a device that measures the alcohol content on a person’s breath. If alcohol is measured, their vehicle will not start.

The measure next goes to the full Assembly for a vote. Nevada law allows judges to order the devices, generally for people arrested with exceptionally high blood-alcohol levels or repeat offenders.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like