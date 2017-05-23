Emotions run high as Nevada Senate passes assisted suicide bill

Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, during a Senate Government Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate, after emotional floor debate, approved a bill Tuesday allowing terminally ill patients to request life-ending medication from their physicians.

Senate Bill 261 passed on a 11-10 vote and now goes to the Assembly.

Supporters said it would provide the sick and dying the right to end their suffering at a time of their own choosing.

Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, said the measure provides suffering patient the “right to a peaceful and dignified death.”

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, was a sponsor of the bill but voted against it. Kieckhefer said he became “increasing uncomfortable” with the bill and what he called a “significant lack of clarity.”

“I don’t necessarily trust doctors to tell me when I’m going to die,” Kieckhefer said.

Under the measure, mentally competent patients over the age of 18 could request a prescription for life-ending drugs. Two doctors would have to confirm the terminal diagnosis and a life expectancy of six months of less.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval has said he’s opposed to the measure.

