Entire Nevada Senate on board with inmate education bill

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave unanimous approval Wednesday to a pilot program allowing inmates to use electronic devices to take classes and vocational training through College of Southern Nevada.

Senate Bill 306 now goes to the Assembly.

Sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, and others, the measure will pertain to 50 male and 50 female inmates in transitional housing situations in Las Vegas.

Supporters said it will give those offenders more access to educational and employment opportunities.

Department of Corrections officials said inmate access with electronic devices will be limited and managed through internal controls.

