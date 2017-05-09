Felon civil rights bill clears Nevada Assembly panel

A polling station on Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

CARSON CITY — The Assembly Corrections, Parole and Probation committee passed a bill that would restore the civil rights of felons, including the right to vote and serve on juries.

The committee on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 125 with a 10-3 vote, with most of the panel’s five Republicans voting against the bill.

Republicans Jim Wheeler, Ira Hansen, and Jill Tolles cast nay votes.

Under the bill sponsored by state Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, both Las Vegas Democrats, a felon would have their civil rights restored upon successfully completing one year of probation.

Similarly, a felon on parole would have their rights restored after completing at least one year of parole. The measure would not apply to the most serious felony offenses or repeat offenders.

The Senate passed the bill on a 12-9 party-line vote.

