Final OK gives Nevada state parks a 12,000-acre boost

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas.

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s state park system grew by 12,000 acres Tuesday with approval by a legislative panel to accept the scenic land along the East Fork of the Walker River.

The Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee accepted the transfer of land, formerly three privately held ranches, which includes 28 miles of river access known for exceptional fishing habitat.

Creation of the Walker River State Recreation Area, located about 60 miles south of Carson City, was announced by Gov. Brian Sandoval in his State of the State address in January and was a priority this legislative session for his administration.

State lawmakers approved $8 million in one-time and ongoing funding to open and operate the park.

The property had been in private hands since before Nevada became a state and included the Pitchfork Ranch, Rafter 7 Ranch and Flying M Ranch. The Flying M was previously owned by Barron Hilton.

The lands were acquired through the efforts of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to secure water rights to protect and preserve Walker Lake located downstream near the town of Hawthorne.

