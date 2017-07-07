Fires shut down Nevada Legislature website

The outage impacts the website and the Legislative Building’s broader server system, said Rick Combs, director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau.

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature’s website has been down since late Monday, a state official said Thursday.

AT&T, which supplies the Legislature’s connection, traced the problem to damaged circuits from wildfires in Northern Nevada. Combs said he does not know when the situation will be resolved.

An AT&T representative said the carrier’s technicians are “engaged and working to make repairs as quickly as conditions allow.” The carrier didn’t provide a timeline for when service will be restored.

