2017 Legislature

Fires shut down Nevada Legislature website

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
July 6, 2017 - 6:39 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature’s website has been down since late Monday, a state official said Thursday.

The outage impacts the website and the Legislative Building’s broader server system, said Rick Combs, director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau.

AT&T, which supplies the Legislature’s connection, traced the problem to damaged circuits from wildfires in Northern Nevada. Combs said he does not know when the situation will be resolved.

An AT&T representative said the carrier’s technicians are “engaged and working to make repairs as quickly as conditions allow.” The carrier didn’t provide a timeline for when service will be restored.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
2017 Legislature Video
