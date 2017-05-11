Frierson bill would extend Nevada early-voting period

An early voting sign for the municipal election directs people to the polling place at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — Nevadans may get another weekend of early voting.

Assembly Bill 272 would allow county elections officials to have early voting last until the Sunday before Election Day.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, told the Senate Legislative Operations and Elections Committee on Wednesday that the measure is intended to increase voter access.

“This allows them to keep it open through the weekend if they’re able to,” Frierson said. “It doesn’t mandate it.”

The optional nature of the bill takes into account some counties that may not have the time to move voting machines back to polling places by Election Day, he said.

Under existing law, early voting starts the third Saturday before Election Day and ends the Friday before Election Day.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill, which passed the Assembly on a 31-11 mostly party line vote.

