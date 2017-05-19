Frierson named to lead Nevada Legislative Commission

Former Assemblyman Jason Frierson, D-las Vegas, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Members of the Legislative Commission voted Friday to make Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, the chairman of the panel for the coming two years.

The panel, made up of 12 lawmakers, picked Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson, D-Reno, as vice chairwoman.

Democratic lawmakers have set a precedent this session with the appointment of Sen. Patricia Farley of Las Vegas, an independent, to a seat on the commission.

Traditionally the bicameral commission is comprised of six Republicans and six Democrats. Farley is a former Republican who has caucused with Democrats this session. The appointment tips the balance of power on a panel that is typically evenly divided between the two major parties.

Senate Republicans cried foul Tuesday when the Democratic majority picked Farley, ousting Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson.

In addition to Farley, the Senate members include Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas; Assistant Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas; President Pro Tempore Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas; Assistant Minority Leader Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno; and Co-Minority Whip Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas.

“I think this is a sad day for this body and this institution,” Kieckhefer said on the Senate floor when the appointments were announced.

The Assembly members also include Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville, Minority Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas, and Keith Pickard, R-Henderson.

The commission conducts legislative business in between sessions, including reviewing and approving regulations adopted by state agencies and making appointments to various interim committees and panels.

