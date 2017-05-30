Gov. Sandoval signs veteran-related bills into law

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed four veteran-related bills into law Monday after a Memorial Day ceremony in Boulder City.
“It’s always been my goal to be the most veteran- and military-friendly state in the country,” he said after the signings.
He signed the bills at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery after delivering a speech at the Memorial Day ceremony on the grounds.
The governor signed:
- Senate Bill 33, which prohibits the foreclosure of property owned by military members or their dependents in certain cases.
- Assembly Bill 337, which provides employment protections for National Guard members.
- Senate Bill 141, which allows veterans with a qualifying service-connected disability to obtain a special license plate with a handicap symbol under certain circumstances.
- Senate Bill 191, which establishes a standard for evidence of eligibility for veterans benefits.
