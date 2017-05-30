Gov. Sandoval signs veteran-related bills into law

Gov. Brian Sandoval poses with a bill after signing it following a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Monday, May 29, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed four veteran-related bills into law Monday after a Memorial Day ceremony in Boulder City.

“It’s always been my goal to be the most veteran- and military-friendly state in the country,” he said after the signings.

He signed the bills at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery after delivering a speech at the Memorial Day ceremony on the grounds.

The governor signed:

Senate Bill 33, which prohibits the foreclosure of property owned by military members or their dependents in certain cases.

Assembly Bill 337, which provides employment protections for National Guard members.

Senate Bill 141, which allows veterans with a qualifying service-connected disability to obtain a special license plate with a handicap symbol under certain circumstances.

Senate Bill 191, which establishes a standard for evidence of eligibility for veterans benefits.

