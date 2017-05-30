ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

Gov. Sandoval signs veteran-related bills into law

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2017 - 9:27 pm
 

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed four veteran-related bills into law Monday after a Memorial Day ceremony in Boulder City.

“It’s always been my goal to be the most veteran- and military-friendly state in the country,” he said after the signings.

He signed the bills at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery after delivering a speech at the Memorial Day ceremony on the grounds.

The governor signed:

  • Senate Bill 33, which prohibits the foreclosure of property owned by military members or their dependents in certain cases.
  • Assembly Bill 337, which provides employment protections for National Guard members.
  • Senate Bill 141, which allows veterans with a qualifying service-connected disability to obtain a special license plate with a handicap symbol under certain circumstances.
  • Senate Bill 191, which establishes a standard for evidence of eligibility for veterans benefits.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like