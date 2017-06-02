Gov. Sandoval’s pen is busy as Nevada Legislature session winds down

Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks at the Legislative Building in Carson City in January 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval signed dozens more bills and planned to sign at least a few more Friday as the 2017 Legislature enters the final days of the session.

Sandoval on Friday had bill signings scheduled for Senate Bill 26, prohibiting government financial administrations from doing business with companies that boycott Israel; and Senate Bill 375, authorizing the governor to enter agreements with Indian tribes over regulation of marijuana.

The governor also planned to sign Assembly Bill 471, his initiative to create the Nevada Office of Cyber Defense Coordination within the Department of Public Safety.

Late Thursday, the two-term Republican governor signed 46 bills on topics ranging from nursing mothers and parents of diaper-wearing children to rain barrels, heli-hunting and sex trafficking victims.

Sandoval intended to sign at least three more bills Friday and was reviewing other measures that required action by the end of the day. During legislative sessions, the governor has five days to sign or veto bills or can allow them to become law without his signature.

Among the measure signed late Thursday, Assembly Bill 5 allows local governments to implement Property Assessed Clean Energy programs to help finance renewable energy improvements on private commercial property.

Assembly Bill 113 requires employers to make accommodations for nursing mothers. And Assembly Bill 241requires new public buildings to have baby changing tables accessible to both men and women.

Assembly Bill 163 prohibits payday or title loans unless the lender first determines the borrower can repay the loan.

Collecting rain from the rooftops of single-family homes becomes legal with the signing of Assembly Bill 138.

Public Lands Day will be recognized annually in Nevada on the last Saturday in September.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.