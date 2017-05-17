Guardian oversight bill headed for vote in Nevada Assembly

Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Minden, during Assembly floor discussion at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, June 1, 2015. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — The Assembly Judiciary Committee passed a bill on Wednesday aimed at preventing Nevadans under the care of guardians from isolation.

The committee vote 12-2 on Senate Bill 433, with Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville, and Lisa Krasner, R-Reno, casting no votes.

Senate Bill 433 guarantees a protected person can communicate with family and friends. Any decision to not allow communication that would require court review.

The committee heard testimony earlier this week from supporters who said safeguards are needed so unscrupulous guardians do not prevent vulnerable people from being able to see or speak to family.

The measure now goes to the full Assembly. The bill passed the Senate with a 20-1 vote.

