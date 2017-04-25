Insurance payments measure has full support of Nevada Senate

Nevada Sen. Patricia Farley, R-Las Vegas, at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, March 19, 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Patients receiving mental health or substance abuse treatment would not handle payments from insurance coverage under a bill unanimously approved Tuesday by the Nevada Senate.

Sponsored by Sen. Patricia Farley, an independent from Las Vegas, Senate Bill 262 prohibits an insurance company from issuing payments to patients, instead requiring they go directly to providers.

Farley said the bill aims to protect people in vulnerable situations.

“We’re talking about people who have compulsive disorders,” she said, noting that someone being treated for addiction often abandons treatment if they get a large chunk of cash from an insurance company.

Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, noted the bill does not cover out-of-state insurance carriers, something lawmakers hope to keep working on.

The bill now goes to the Assembly.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.