2017 Legislature

Investigator to review sexual harassment claims against Nevada senator

By Sean Whaley Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2017 - 12:39 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, said Saturday he has appointed an independent investigator to review sexual harassment claims against state Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas.

Ford declined to name the outside investigator.

Ford said he will determine how to proceed when the report is complete, but did not say when that might be.

Manendo could not immediately be reached for comment on the investigation.

One source in the Legislative Building said the allegations involve Manendo’s interactions with lobbyists.

Manendo lost a chairmanship in the Assembly following the 2003 session of the Legislature after being accused of sexual harassment. In 2010, some Democrats had sought to push for a new harassment allegation, which Manendo denied.

Manendo represents District 21 in Las Vegas. He was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He is chairman of the Transportation Committee.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
