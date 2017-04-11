Juvenile justice system overhaul to get Nevada Assembly vote

Nevada First Lady Kathleen Sandoval spoke to the Assembly Judiciary Committee recently about Assembly Bill 472, which would overhaul the state's juvenile justice system. (Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — The Assembly Judiciary Committee passed a bill Tuesday that would overhaul Nevada juvenile justice system.

Assembly Bill 472, which has the support of Gov. Brian Sandoval, would provide risk assessments, mental health screenings and establish the Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission.

The measure, passed unanimously, now goes to the full Assembly for a vote. The bill has the support of prosecutors, public defenders and others.

Jack Martin, director of Clark County Juvenile Justice Services, testified last week in support of the bill. However, he would not answer questions from the Review-Journal about how the proposal would help his department or the role the agency had in working on the proposal.

