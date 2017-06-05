Key bills await final vote with hours left in Nevada Legislature

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, left, talks with Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, during the last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Monday, June 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. Heidi Ganset, R-Reno, left, talks with Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, during the last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, during the last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Legislative Building during the last day of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, during the last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers trudged toward final adjournment Monday as the clock ticked toward a midnight deadline with the fate of countless bills hanging in the balance.

But much of the heavy lifting was accomplished late Sunday, when Republicans and Democrats in the Senate came to terms to pass Senate Bill 546, a key budget bill that was held hostage over a Republican push for education savings accounts — a voucher-like program pushed by the GOP and opposed by the Democratic majority.

The logjam broke with a deal that also revived a bill sought by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval on how to tax and regulate recreational marijuana; and a commitment of a one-time $20 million infusion of tax credits to support a scholarship program for under-advantaged youth.

All three bills cleared the Senate late Sunday in rapid succession.

“Nevadans expect their legislators to stand up for their values while finding common ground and reaching across the aisle for the good of this state,” Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, said in a statement in the wee hours Monday. “I’m proud that we’ve been able to work in a bipartisan fashion to close out this session with these important pieces of legislation.”

SB546 is the capital improvement project, or CIP bill, that authorizes tens of millions of dollars in public works projects over the upcoming two-year budget cycle that begins July 1. While four other budget bills cleared both chambers along simple majority, party-line votes, SB546 required a two-thirds majority because it also contains reauthorization of a 17-cent property tax assessment to pay for bond obligations.

Democrats did not have the votes needed to pass it without Republican support, and the standoff cast doubt over whether the session could end on time. Pressure mounted when Sandoval on Friday said he would not call a special session to give lawmakers more time to resolve the conflict.

On Monday morning, SB546 cleared the Assembly Ways and Committee.

“This is our jobs bill. This is where we put people to work,” said Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas and committee chairwoman.

The committee also passed SB555 authorizing the additional tax credits for Opportunity Scholarships. Created by the 2015 Legislature, the program is supported by businesses that receive tax breaks for donating to the program, which provides scholarships for low-income children to attend private school. It is available to children in households with incomes of not more than 300 percent of the federal poverty level.

In early afternoon, both were awaiting votes on the Assembly floor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.