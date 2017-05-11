Las Vegas Democrats sponsor Senate bill on web transparency

(Thinkstock)

CARSON CITY — Internet websites or online services would have to notify users of the type of personal information they collect under a bill introduced Thursday in the Nevada Senate.

Senate Bill 538 expands Nevada’s privacy laws to reflect changing technologies and consumer activities, Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said in a statement.

The Las Vegas Democrats sponsored the bill, which requires operators of websites or online services to provide notice of users’ personal information that is collected. Knowing or willful failure to provide notice or making a material misrepresentation within a notice is a violation subject to civil penalties.

The bill would authorize the attorney general’s office to file lawsuit against violators.

“For generations, privacy has been an essential Nevada value and that should not change in the Internet age. This bill takes the simple step of requiring that consumers receive fair notice when their personal information is being collected,” the sponsors said in joint statement.

“It’s important that Nevada’s privacy laws reflect the fact that we are all conducting more and more of our lives online.”

