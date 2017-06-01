Marijuana tax fails Nevada Senate, Democrats vote to redirect ESA money

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday, May 29, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — The showdown over education savings accounts and the Nevada budget came to a head on the Senate floor Thursday when the body rejected along party lines a bill to tax recreational marijuana.

Senate Bill 487, which includes Gov. Brian Sandoval’s proposed 10 percent tax on recreational marijuana, failed on a 12-9. The bill requires a two-thirds majority, or 14 votes to pass.

Failure to pass the tax would leave a $70 million hole in the budget that has been approved by money committees and is awaiting action on the floors.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford immediately moved for reconsideration of the tax. It failed a second time.

A rules committee then met to amend Senate Bill 544, the Distributive School Account bill, to add $60 million for public schools that Sandoval had earmarked for ESAs.

