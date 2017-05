Angel Guzman, left, and his sister Zoe, 13, join McDonald's franchise employees to protest for a higher minimum wage outside of a McDonald's on 2650 W. Sahara Ave., on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Diana Diaz, McDonald's franchise employee fighting for a higher minimum wage, protests outside of a McDonald's on 2650 W. Sahara Ave., on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Erica Mosca, left, and Donna West join McDonald's franchise employees to protest for a higher minimum wage outside of a McDonald's on 2650 W. Sahara Ave., on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

McDonald's franchise employees and their families protest for a higher minimum wage outside of a McDonald's on 2650 W. Sahara Ave., on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

McDonald's franchise employees, including Diana Diaz, center, and Lupe Guzman, right, protest for a higher minimum wage outside of a McDonald's on 2650 W. Sahara Ave., on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

McDonald’s employees appeared outside the Sahara fast-food location to protest for higher minimum wage.

The demonstrators were part of a nationwide protest organized by “Fight for 15,” a labor group that has regularly targeted McDonald’s in calls for higher pay and union rights for workers.

