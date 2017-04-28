Measure targets fraud rings for Nevada’s racketeering law

Credit card fraud. (Thinkstock)

CARSON CITY — Legislators may strengthen the state’s racketeering law in a way that targets high-level operators of “financial forgery laboratories.”

Senate Bill 362 would further fight identity theft and fraud crimes by prosecuting perpetrators who operate syndicates that make an illicit business out of stolen credit card numbers and personal data.

The bill would expand the definition of racketeering to include forgery of credit and debit cards, obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person, and establishing or possessing a financial forgery laboratory.

One of its main sponsors is Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, also a deputy Clark County prosecutor. She told lawmakers in the Assembly Judiciary Committee about her experience in a lengthy investigation that led to charges against 11 people who forged credit cards in a ring that involved casinos throughout Las Vegas and Henderson.

The investigation was able to identify and charge “low-level individuals,” such as those using forged credit cards, she said. But it’s more difficult to charge those operating the forgery laboratories, she said.

Chuck Callaway of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department testified in support of the bill.

“Skimming has become a huge problem in Clark County,” he said. “… It’s one of those crimes that it’s shocking how easy it can take place.”

Theft can come in different forms. Small devices attached to gas pumps where people pay and fake WiFi networks that pull personal data off computers after users log in are examples he gave.

The sophistication often helps perpetrators fly below the radar. For example, they’ll put data on disguised gift cards to avoid detection.

“This is a crime that has huge collateral consequences on victims,” Callaway said.

He added: “It’s very difficult to get your life back on track when somebody has victimized you with this type of activity.”

The measure has passed the Senate. The committee didn’t take immediate action on Friday.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.