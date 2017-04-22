Nevada Assembly approves guardian oversight bill

Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the second day of the Nevada Legislative session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly on Friday unanimously approved legislation to put more oversight over private, professional guardians.

Assembly Bill 150 would require professional guardians to submit fingerprints to the state’s Division of Financial Institutions at least once every five years. That would enable state regulators to get a FBI report about the applicant’s background.

The bill is part of reforms lawmakers are pushing following a Review-Journal report in 2015 showed a lack of oversight that left wards vulnerable to fraud. The Nevada Supreme Court commissioned a panel to look at issues in the guardianship court system.

Last month, former guardian was indicted on 212 felony counts for her action as a guardian for more than 100 wards.

The bill goes to the Senate next.

