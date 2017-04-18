Nevada Assembly OKs bill requiring school board trustee training

Members of the Nevada Assembly say the Pledge of Allegiance during the fourth day of the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that puts training requirements in place for school board trustees.

Assembly Bill 451 requires school board trustees to complete at least six hours of training in the first and third years of their terms. The training can cover topics such as public records and open meetings laws, ethics, labor, local government and education.

The vote was 41-0, with one lawmaker absent. Under the bill, school board members who don’t complete the required training will get a notice of noncompliance that will be posted online.

The measure now goes to the Senate.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.