2017 Legislature

Nevada Assembly OKs bill requiring school board trustee training

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
April 18, 2017 - 1:58 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that puts training requirements in place for school board trustees.

Assembly Bill 451 requires school board trustees to complete at least six hours of training in the first and third years of their terms. The training can cover topics such as public records and open meetings laws, ethics, labor, local government and education.

The vote was 41-0, with one lawmaker absent. Under the bill, school board members who don’t complete the required training will get a notice of noncompliance that will be posted online.

The measure now goes to the Senate.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

