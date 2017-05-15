Nevada bill giving victims right to end leases sent to governor

Nevada Legislature building in Carson City. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave final approval Monday to a bill allowing victims of sexual assault, stalking and harassment to terminate rental leases early.

Assembly Bill 247 prohibits a landlord from imposing financial penalties for breaking a lease if they have police reports or documents.

Existing state law gives those protections to domestic violence victims.

The bill received unanimous support in both the Senate and Assembly. It now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval for consideration.

