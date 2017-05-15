ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Nevada bill giving victims right to end leases sent to governor

By Sandra Chereb Las Vegas Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 15, 2017 - 2:07 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave final approval Monday to a bill allowing victims of sexual assault, stalking and harassment to terminate rental leases early.

Assembly Bill 247 prohibits a landlord from imposing financial penalties for breaking a lease if they have police reports or documents.

Existing state law gives those protections to domestic violence victims.

The bill received unanimous support in both the Senate and Assembly. It now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval for consideration.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
